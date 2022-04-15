Advertisement

Wichita man sentenced to life for repeated sexual assault of underage girl

Bryce Hanks is sentenced to life for sexually assaulting girl over the course of several years.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court judge this week sentenced a Wichita man to life in prison for the repeated sexual assault of an underage girl. On Wednesday, the judged sentenced 40-year-old Bryce Hanks to life in prison without the possibility of parole until after 25 years and 570 months (47.5 years) which will run consecutive to the life sentence, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office explained.

In February, a jury found Hanks guilty of 10 felony crimes including rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and aggravated criminal sodomy.

“Hanks began sexually assaulting the girl when was was nine years old. The victim is now 18,” the DA’s Office said.

