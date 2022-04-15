USD 475 parents call for district to fire teacher after racially insensitive posts resurface

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Middle School parents are speaking out about old social media posts, that appears to be from a district teacher, that includes racially insensitive comments.

Screenshots from a Junction City Middle School teacher resurfaced this week appearing to show quoted tweets and tagging others with the tweets from the account “The Funny Racist.”

Multiple parents want her fired and her husband too, who is also in USD 475, after seeing previous posts of his own come to light.

Meanwhile, 13 News has reached out to the district three separate times with no response. All social accounts for both teachers have been taken down on their respective platforms, so, 13 News could not independently verify their authenticity.

“If this is the beliefs of our teachers like what is going on in the school,” said Amanda Headlee, a USD 475 parent.

Headlee said she made sure her child wouldn’t see her Friday.

“I don’t want her missing school but she definitely was not going to be attending that class. Like I said, I reached out several times and nobody could tell me if she was even going to be teaching today and I went up there, and finally, the secretary told me she was not here today,” she said.

Lashunda Whyte said this could impact her child’s education.

“Kids, they love to grow their teachers. You will remember your fifth, and sixth-grade teacher for the rest of your life and this is something in her sixth-grade year that she won’t forget. Her feelings were well why would she say something like that? Why would she say stuff like that? Does she not like us?” she said. “It goes back to when you see us, those are your thoughts, those are your feelings.”

Middle school parents received emails from the district saying they are looking further into the situation.

The two say it’s going to take more than looking to make sure all feel welcome in the classrooms.

“Nobody is born racist that’s something that’s taught and considering that she’s a mother too, I hope that she wouldn’t be passing the same sick, twisted thoughts of what you thought were jokes, that you thought was funny. It’s not funny at all because if that’s your humor it’s sick,” said Whyte.

We’ll continue to follow this story.

