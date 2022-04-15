Topeka prepares for annual EasterFest and Fun Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two years of cancellations, the Topeka EasterFest is back. The festivities include a parade beginning at 10am Saturday morning along Kansas Avenue in the NOTO Arts District. The parade will end at Garfield Park where the fun continues with over 70 vendors, live music and an Easter egg hunt.

Lee Hartman volunteered to help set up the event on Friday and says everyone is looking forward to the celebration.

“It’s kind of like we have a lot of pent up energy, you know,” said Hartman. “We’ve just been waiting to get this chance again. We’re all excited about it and all the vendors can’t wait. Other people that want to come out to the fair, they keep calling wanting to know are you sure it’s going to happen this time. So they are ready to go too.

The fun fair began in 2014 and originally took place at Gage Park before moving to NOTO and Garfield park in 2017. Festivities in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to concerns over Covid-19.

The celebration will also include food trucks and other family-friendly activities inside the nearby Garfield Gym and Shelter House.

