Topeka man to serve over 21 years for 2020 murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he shot and killed a man attempting to buy a gun from him, D’Mario Valdivia has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.

On Friday, April 15, Shawnee Co. District Court records show D’Mario Valdivia was sentenced to 195 months for the murder of JaSean Alston in February 2020. Valdivia received an additional 59 months for aggravated robbery, which will be served consecutive to the murder sentence. He will also pay $5,000 to the Crime Victims Compensation fund.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2020, court records indicate law enforcement officials were called to the 1200 block of SW Washburn. When they arrived, they found Alston in the front passenger seat of a 2010 Mazda 6.

Officers said Alston was unresponsive and had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Evidence presented during the preliminary hearing indicated Alston had attempted to purchase a gun when he met Valdivia, one of two occupants already inside the Mazda. Alston was then seen entering the car which took off around central Topeka before a shot was fired from inside the car.

Two people were then reported to have exited the Mazda and ran - leaving Alston’s body in the car and the money he meant to purchase the gun with missing.

Valdivia had been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Committed during a Dangerous Felony; Aggravated Kidnapping; and Aggravated Robbery.

In January, Valdivia pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery while the charges of 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping were dismissed.

