Topeka High sends off Assistant Principal to race in Boston Marathon

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students, staff, administrators and the Superintendent all saw Topeka High Assistant Principal Rob Hays off as he heads to run in the Boston Marathon.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says Rob Hays, assistant principal at Topeka High School, will run in the 126th Boston Marathon - the oldest marathon in the nation.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, administrators, and thousands of students and staff members gathered with the Topeka High drumline to cheer Hays on as he prepares for the event.

501 said Hays met qualifying standards back in October after he won the Prairie Fire Marathon in Wichita with a time of 2:47:06. He will be in the First Wave of nonprofessional runners at 10 a.m. EST on Monday, April 18.

The District said Hays will compete in the Point A to Point B style race which will start in the suburb of Hopkinton and finish on Boylston St. in downtown Boston with 25,000 runners from around the globe.

