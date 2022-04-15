Thousands of flowers bloom in time for Tulip Festival at the Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of flowers will bloom at Ted Ensley Gardens just in time for Tulip Festival at the Lake on Saturday, April 23.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Tulip Festival at the Lake has been set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, 3650 SE West Edge Rd.

SCP+R said the event will feature tens of thousands of multi-colored tulips, daffodils and hyacinths in bloom, along with food and craft vendors as well as a performance by the Topeka High Drumline.

Admission will cost $5 per person.

Parks and Rec said the event has become a staple of Jerold Binkley Tulip Time, which runs through April 24. It said many out-of-town visitors choose the Tulip Festival at the Lake as their weekend to visit Tulip Time as they can stay in town for dinner then visit Tulips at Twilight from 7 - 10 p.m. at Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, 124 NW Fillmore St.

SCP+R noted that visitors to Tulip Time have come from as many as 68 cities in Kansas, five states and even foreign countries. It said senior living communities and other groups bring bus tours to see the tulips.

