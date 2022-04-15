Advertisement

Thousands of flowers bloom in time for Tulip Festival at the Lake

It’s that time of year again - Tulip Time!
It’s that time of year again - Tulip Time!
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of flowers will bloom at Ted Ensley Gardens just in time for Tulip Festival at the Lake on Saturday, April 23.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Tulip Festival at the Lake has been set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, 3650 SE West Edge Rd.

SCP+R said the event will feature tens of thousands of multi-colored tulips, daffodils and hyacinths in bloom, along with food and craft vendors as well as a performance by the Topeka High Drumline.

Admission will cost $5 per person.

Parks and Rec said the event has become a staple of Jerold Binkley Tulip Time, which runs through April 24. It said many out-of-town visitors choose the Tulip Festival at the Lake as their weekend to visit Tulip Time as they can stay in town for dinner then visit Tulips at Twilight from 7 - 10 p.m. at Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, 124 NW Fillmore St.

SCP+R noted that visitors to Tulip Time have come from as many as 68 cities in Kansas, five states and even foreign countries. It said senior living communities and other groups bring bus tours to see the tulips.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas kids eligible for lifetime hunting & fishing licenses
Crews battled a large house fire Thursday morning at 3421 S.W. Briarwood Lane in southwest...
Fire causes substantial damage Thursday morning to southwest Topeka home
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion near Haven
A fatality crash occurred Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 in Coffey County, about four miles...
Melvern man dies in Wednesday evening crash on I-35 near Lebo
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed

Latest News

Jimmy Landis
Father who left daughter paralyzed after drunk driving crash sentenced to 22 years in prison
Topeka High students and staff send off Assistant Principal Rob Hays to run in the 2022 Boston...
Topeka High sends off Assistant Principal to race in Boston Marathon
Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
FILE
Shawnee Co. to receive 2 new district judges through new administrative order