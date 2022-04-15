Surgeons work to reduce risk of infection after colon surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Infection is a common risk factor after surgery, and it can be a particular concern with procedures on the colon.

“When we talk about colon surgery, it is major abdominal surgery,” Stormont Vail surgeon Dr. Wael Khreiss said.

Dr. Khreiss and his colleagues studied the data on infections they were seeing in their patients, and worked to see how to reduce the risk.

“The function (the colon) serves is to absorb water and create stool from what we eat, so it’s full of stool,” Dr. Khreiss said. “Stool by definition is a dirty material that can increase the rate of infection when we operate on that organ.”

Common reasons for colon surgery might include cancer or diverticulitis.

Dr. Khreiss says prevention begins pre-surgery, with patients taking a bowel prep, and antibiotics. Even earlier, if it’s not an emergency situation, they’ll meet with patients, and address factors may reduce blood flow to the colon, thereby increasing infection risk.

“Smoking is one of the main, main risk factors. We give them resources to help them quit smoking,” Dr. Khreiss said. “If somebody is diabetic, we want to give them enough time to control their blood sugars so their blood sugars are well controlled.”

Stormont’s enhanced recovery protocol also involves medication before and after surgery to improve recovery.

“They don’t have a lot of problems with having bowel movement. They don’t have a lot of problems with pain, so they’re up and walking earlier; they’re up and eating earlier than they used to be,” he said.

Perhaps the biggest advances, Dr. Khreiss said, are in the surgery itself.

“(We have) dyes and techniques, and monitors and cameras that we didn’t have five years ago, so that makes a better decision about how the blood flow to the colon is, and what portion is safe to remove and what is not,” he said.

Enhancements in robotics and minimally invasive techniques now help most patients avoid large open incisions, which reduces infection risk, and provides other benefits.

“We know that they do well from a pain perspective,” Dr. Khreiss said. “They recover faster, they’re back to work faster, they’re back home faster.”

Dr. Khreiss says the advanced technology and improved protocols have reduced infection risk post-colon surgery to three to five percent.

He estimates more than 90 percent of their colon surgery procedures are now down with minimally invasive techniques. Twenty years ago, it was fewer than half.

