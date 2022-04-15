Shawnee Co. to receive 2 new district judges through new administrative order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. to receive two new district judges through positions created by new administrative order from Chief Justice.

On Friday, April 15, Chief Justice Marla Luckert says she signed an administrative order that certifies new judge posts in 13 judicial districts. This is the first time since 2008 that new judge posts have been certified in any Kansas district court.

“We continue to evaluate case filings and judge workloads to verify we are able to meet the case processing needs of our communities,” Luckert said. “This year, when we reported a persistent and growing need for more judges, the Legislature approved our request for funding. We are grateful for their support.”

Luckert noted that Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 certifies 14 new district judge divisions and nine new district magistrate judge positions. She said the posts depend on funding in the 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267, which has been enrolled and awaits the governor’s signature.

The Chief Justice said the court system anticipates the funding provision to become a law.

Luckert said the National Center for State Courts conducted a weighted workload study for Kansas judges in 2020 to find how many are needed to process the number and types of cases typically filed in the state’s courts.

Luckert indicated the workload study measured actual work time to process cases. She said a concurrent survey assessed whether or not judges have enough time to perform their duties.

State law identifies district judge posts as divisions and district magistrate judge posts as positions. Posts certified by the administrative order will become effective during the summer of 2022 as set out in state law.

Luckert noted that new judge posts are assigned to the following districts and will be filled according to provisions of Kansas law:

1st Judicial District: One district judge division.

3rd Judicial District: Two district magistrate judge positions in Shawnee County.

4th Judicial District: One district magistrate judge position in Coffey County.

6th Judicial District: Two district judge divisions.

7th Judicial District: One district judge division.

9th Judicial District: One district judge division, and one district magistrate judge position in Harvey County.

10th Judicial District: Three district judge divisions.

11th Judicial District: One district magistrate judge position in Crawford County.

14th Judicial District: One district judge division.

18th Judicial District: Two district judge divisions, and one district magistrate judge position.

19th Judicial District: One district magistrate judge position.

28th Judicial District: Two district judge divisions, and one district magistrate judge position in Saline County.

31st Judicial District: One district judge division, and one district magistrate judge position in Neosho County.

State law requires those who fill district judge divisions to live within the judicial district. District magistrate judge positions are assigned to counties for residency requirements. Five of those districts are composed of one county - 3rd in Shawnee Co., 7th in Douglas Co., 10th in Johnson Co., 18th in Sedgwick Co., and 19th in Cowley Co. The rest are multicounty districts.

Luckert said newly certified district judge divisions and district magistrate judge positions in districts that elect judges will be filled according to provisions of state statutes. She said new district judges in those that do not - the 14th, 18th and 19th judicial districts - will be chosen by election. Those who win the election will take office on the second Monday in January 2023. Judges will serve 4-year terms.

The Chief Justice said newly certified district judge divisions in districts that have approved nonpartisan selection will be filled through a merit-based nomination process. A commission will evaluate candidates and submit the names of three to five nominees to the governor who will then decide whom to appoint.

After serving a full year in office, Luckert said district judges and district magistrate judges appointed through the merit-based selection process must place their names on a retention ballot in the next general election to remain in the position and then if retained will serve a 4-year term.

State statute requires district judges to be at least 30-years-old and a lawyer admitted to practice in the state engaged in that practice for at least five years. Judges must also live in the judicial district at the time they take office and while they hold it. For some posts, however, a person may be required to live in a particular county within that district.

State statute also requires district magistrate judges to be a high school or secondary school graduate, either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam within 18 months and a resident of the county when they take office and while they hold it.

