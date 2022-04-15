New details released in case of man accused in fatal shooting of Topeka mother

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New details have been released in the case of the man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the April 10th shooting of Samantha E. Baum, 27.

Dickinson County Undersheriff Brian Hornaday tells 13 NEWS that Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Co., was traveling in the same vehicle as Baum and another occupant at the time of the shooting. He said it was reported to have happened about a half-mile east of the Solomon exit on westbound I-70 while the vehicle was being driven.

Hornaday noted that a single shot was fired from a handgun, which hit Baum in the back. She was believed to have been driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Currently, Hornaday said Wymore has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He said the Sheriff’s Office has requested those same charges be filed in Dickinson Co. Court.

He had his first appearance earlier in the week and was released on a $10,000 Own Recognizance Bond.

Wymore appeared in court again at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon as ordered by the court.

13 NEWS requested the arrest affidavit of Wymore for the incident, however, Wymore’s attorney brought a motion for the judge to seal the affidavit, which was granted. The attorney argued the disclosure of that information would:

Jeopardize the safety or wellbeing of a witness, victim, confidential source or undercover agent, or cause the destruction of evidence

Reveal information obtained from a court-ordered wiretap or from a search warrant for a tracking device that has not expired

Interfere with any prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution

Reveal the identity of any confidential source or undercover agent

Reveal confidential investigative techniques or procedures not known to the general public

Endanger the life or physical safety of any person

Reveal the name, address, telephone number or any other information which specifically and individually identifies the victim of any sexual offense described in Kansas law

Reveal the name of any minor

Reveal any date of birth, personal or business telephone number, driver’s license number, nondriver’s identification number, social security number, employee identification number, taxpayer identification number, vehicle identification number or financial account information

Wymore’s lawyer argued the release of the affidavit could also further endanger the safety or well-being of those connected to the case.

Baum was shot on Sunday as the three were headed westbound on I-70, toward Topeka. Deputies said she was able to make to the Dollar General parking lot before officials arrived and rushed her to Salina Regional Medical Center where she later died as a result of her gunshot wound.

Baum was the mother of an 8-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son. A GoFundMe has been established to help care for and put her children through school.

A visitation for Baum will be held at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., between 5-8 p.m. with a funeral at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

