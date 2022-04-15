New data indicates K-State may be best for students’ successful degree completion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest data from the Kansas Board of Regents shows Kansas State University may be the best for students who successfully complete a college degree.

Kansas State University says the latest statistics from the Kansas Board of Regents indicate it is the best state university in the Sunflower State when it comes to successful completion of a college degree.

K-State said it has the highest freshman-to-sophomore student retention rate and 6-year graduation rate among Kansas’ six public universities - both of which are key metrics to decide student persistence and success.

Kansas Board of Regents’ 2020 data, the most recent data available, shows K-State’s retention rate was 86.1% - the highest among Kansas Regents institutions - and the 6-year graduation rate was 67.2%.

The University noted that six years is now the national average time it takes a student to complete a bachelor’s degree and it leads the pack by a wide margin. Per the 2020 data, it said its rate 2as 6.3 percentage points higher than any other public university in the state. Its 2021 data also shows the rate continues to grow and reached 68.4% for the first-time full-time freshman cohort who entered the university during the fall of 2015.

“K-State offers enrichment and support programs to students to help them complete their degree programs and pursue exciting career and advanced study opportunities,” Jeannie Brown Leonard, vice provost for student success said.

K-State said programs such as K-State First for first-year students, free academic tutoring, career and internship assistance, and over $54 million in scholarships and awards have helped students persist through graduation and pay for their education.

“Our comprehensive student services, distinguished faculty and 250-plus degree programs and options make K-State the place for students to succeed,” Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management said. “K-State supports students from the first time they step foot on campus to when they walk across the commencement stage with their degree.”

The University noted that its degrees pay off in the job market, too, with 97% of 2020-2021 graduates reporting finding a job or continuing education within six months of graduation. Niche.com and SmartAsset have ranked the college as the best in the state and where graduates typically earn the highest average starting salaries.

