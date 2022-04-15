Legislators urge Visa, Mastercard to protect Americans’ wallets, call off fee increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators have urged Visa and Mastercard to not further damage Americans’ wallets with proposed fee increases.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), as well as U.S. Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT) and Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) to send a letter to the CEOs of Visa and Mastercard.

Marshall said the letter sent on Friday, April 15, urges the companies to not proceed with plans to raise their interchange fee rates.

In 2021, the Nilson Report indicated Visa and Mastercard charged merchants $77.48 billion in credit card fees and $28.06 billion in debit card fees. These fees, the majority of which are interchange fees, he said are deducted out of transaction amounts for credit and debit card purchases. The fees are taken out on customers through higher prices for goods and services.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Visa and Mastercard plan to increase those interchange fees later in April after they previously delayed the increase in response to letters from Durbin and Welch. The planned increase will reportedly apply to a variety of transactions - including many types of online and in-store purchases in grocery stores and other retail settings.

Marshall noted that the Visa/Mastercard duopoly dominates the nation’s payment cards market, combining a hold of about a 70% share in the card purchase volume.

“We urge you to withdraw your plan to raise credit and debit card fees on American business owners and hard-working American families. As Americans are dealing with the highest rate of inflation in decades, your profits are already high enough and any further fee increase is simply taking advantage of vulnerable Americans,” the legislators said in the letter.

