Kansas High Court: Defendants cannot relitigate, be paid interest in wrongful royalty deduction class-action

FILE
FILE(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a decision in a class-action suit that defendants cannot relitigate and cannot be paid interest for royalty payments with wrongful deductions from the Oil Producers Inc. of Kansas.

In the second appeal of the class action case Appeal No. 120,611: L. Ruth Fawcett Trust v. Oil Producers Inc. of Kansas, the Kansas Supreme Court says a breach of the implied duty to market gas at the best reasonable price and underpaid royalties has been called into question.

The Court said it affirmed the Court of Appeals and Seward Co. District Court decisions in the case.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge, the Court said it held that the law prevented the defendants - the class of royalty owners - from relitigating their claim that Oil Producers Inc. of Kansas breached its implied duty of good faith and fair dealing as alleged in a motion to amend the petition.

In the original proceedings, the class alleged that the company underpaid their royalties when it took conservation fees out of their payments.

The Court also said it held that the Class was not entitled to interest on the payments for the company’s wrongful deduction because the damages did not become liquidated until the parties entered a stipulated award for damages.

Finally, the Court held that the company was equitably barred from asserting a statute of limitations defense against the Class’ claim that it improperly deducted conservation fees from its royalty payments.

