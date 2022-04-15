Kansas COVID-19 pandemic unemployment bounce back ranked fifth in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found Kansas is the fifth-most recovered state for unemployment claims from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 431,000 jobs gained in the nation in March, a decrease from February’s 750,000, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Rates are Bouncing Back Most, and Kansas ranked fifth.

In order to find which states had the best pandemic unemployment bounce back, the personal-finance website said it compared all 50 states based on metrics that compared unemployment rate stats from March to key dates in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Kansas had the fifth-best bounce back with a 2.5% unemployment rate in March. The study found this was a -21.7% change compared to March 2019, a -21% change from January 2020, a -19.8% change from March 2020 and a -29.1% change from March 2021.

The report also found Kansas had a -51.9% change in continued claims.

The study indicated that Kansas tied with New Hampshire for the state with the fifth-lowest unemployment rate in March 2022. Nebraska was listed as the most recovered state between 2019 and 2022, the fourth-most recovered state between January 2020 and March 2022 and the most recovered state between 2020 and 2022. Nebraska also tied with Utah for the state with the lowest unemployment rate.

The states found to have the best bouncebacks are as follows:

Nebraska Indiana Montana Utah Kansas

The states found to have the worst bounceback are as follows:

Hawaii New Mexico Maryland Massachusetts California

To read the full study or see where other states fall, click HERE.

