Kansas AG files brief to keep Remain in Mexico policy in place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General has filed a new brief to block the Biden Administration’s strike of the Remain in Mexico policy.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, April 15, he asked the U.S. Supreme Court to require President Joe Biden’s Administration to keep the federal “Remain in Mexico” policy in place. He said the policy restricts the movement of migrants across the U.S. southern border.

AG Schmidt said he joined 18 other states this week to file a brief in support of a lower-court ruling that would prevent the federal government from arbitrarily striking the policy which has been in place since January 2019.

“The Biden administration’s failed policies have fueled a humanitarian and security crisis at our nation’s southern border that affects every state including Kansas,” Schmidt said. “We continue to fight back by asking courts to require the administration to at least obey the law as it pursues its misguided policies.”

In August 2021, Schmidt said a federal district court in Texas ruled the Biden Administration failed to comply with federal law when it attempted the Trump era policy which requires asylum seekers from third world countries to remain in Mexico pending formal proceedings.

Schmidt noted that the district court’s ruling reinstated the policy, however, the Biden administration has appealed that decision. In addition, he said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit required the federal government to keep the policy in effect while legal proceedings continue.

The AG said the Remain in Mexico policy - or the Migrant Protection Protocols - requires immigrants without clear authorization to cross the border into the U.S to either be detained or remain in Mexico while their cases are examined.

Schmidt also noted that federal agencies are legally required to properly consider the consequences of their actions on states and residents before policy changes are made. He said that consideration did not happen before the Department of Homeland Security was ordered to ignore the policy in January 2021.

Earlier in 2022, Schmidt said he and other state attorneys general traveled to the Lone Star State to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials to discuss the crisis at the border - including the effectiveness of the Remain in Mexico policy. He said the further weakening of border policies invites chaos and criminal elements which affect Kansas and other states.

Earlier this week, Schmidt said he also joined a lawsuit that seeks to keep the Title 42 public health policy in place. He said this policy allows border officials to turn away migrants due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To read a full copy of the amicus brief filed in Biden v. Texas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.