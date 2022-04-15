Advertisement

Judge rules that juvenile suspect in fatal school stabbing will remain in Juvenile Detention Center

A balloon and flowers lay outside of Northeast Middle School as the community mourns the loss...
A balloon and flowers lay outside of Northeast Middle School as the community mourns the loss of 14 year old Manuel Guzman.(Greg Payne)
By Nathan Vickers and Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County judge ruled that the juvenile suspect in this week’s fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School will stay in the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Commissioner William Jackson ruled that the teen would stay in a juvenile detention facility out of concern for both the teen’s and the community’s safety.

Tim Honse, an attorney for the suspect, requested home detention with an electronic monitoring device.

The juvenile’s relatives were present via Web ex.

Vicenta Guzman and other members of the victim’s family were also in the courtroom.

