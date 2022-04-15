Geary Co. dispatchers recognized during National Dispatcher week

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Dispatchers are the calm voice on the other end of the phone call when an emergency arises.

Geary County has 9 full time dispatchers who share the responsibility of talking to the community member, while contacting the proper emergency response units to head to the scene.

The dispatchers answer calls around the clock helping the caller in what may be that person’s worst day.

Dispatchers also collect as much information about the situation as possible, to help provide the best response to each situation.

“Try not to get frustrated with our dispatchers when they are asking you, you know, multiple questions, we’re trying to figure out what’s going on; where you’re at so we can get the help that you need to you. Most situations help has already been dispatched and they’re on their way.” Geary County Police Communications Director, Sharon Riley says.

The Dispatchers have received lunch from their supervisor, along small gifts, including breakfast and other goodies from partnering agencies and community members in appreciation of their work in helping keep the community safe.

