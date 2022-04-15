Friday night forecast: Overnight freeze warming to the 50s Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Portions of Northeast Kansas are included in a freeze warning for tonight for counties in the north. Elsewhere, we’ll be cold, just not quite cold enough for a freeze. Still, you may want to consider covering your more sensitive plants tonight. Tomorrow will be cool with temperatures reaching the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Our next rain chance is Sunday from around midday through the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Easter Sunday: Rain showers through mid-afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s for the eastern half of the viewing area with upper 50s-low 60s out toward central KS. If you’re traveling to KC, highs will struggle to reach 50° with 40s all day. Keep in mind temperatures are subject to be cooler if clouds and rain linger longer BUT warmer if there’s more sun. Winds E 5-10, guests up to 20 mph at times.

We dry out on Monday although we stay cool in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. We get near freezing Monday night. There is a slight chance for rain showers Tuesday afternoon before seeing a chance for rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night. At this time severe weather is not expected. We finally warm back up once again for Wednesday climbing into the low 70s and staying there for Thursday and Friday. We make a run for the 80s this coming Saturday.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While differences exist in the models on how heavy the rain will be on Easter, the probability (while not a 0% chance) of t-storms is very low. Most of the rain will be out of the WIBW viewing area by 3pm. With all this being said though, make sure to keep checking the forecast for any changes over the weekend especially if you have outdoor plans. A few spots may be near the freezing mark Monday morning. A mid-week storm system will have a better risk for t-storms however the risk for severe weather remains low.

