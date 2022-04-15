Friday forecast: Wide range in highs today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A frontal boundary that will be seting up near I-70 will lead to a 10-20 degree difference in high temperatures from areas near the Nebraska border to near I-35.

While there is a chance for rain to move into areas near I-35 this morning, the next best chance of rain will be on Easter Sunday.

There remains some uncertainty on Sunday’s rain chance including how heavy the rain will be. Confidence is higher that most of the rain will be gone by mid-afternoon which means the higher chance of rain showers will occur in the morning. There may also be clearing with late day sun especially out toward central KS leading to a much warmer afternoon compared to areas closer to the Missouri border. Bottom line: If you can move your outdoor Easter plans to Saturday, the weather will be more enjoyable.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 44

Today: Decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s near the Nebraska border with a northeast wind 5-15 mph, areas south of I-70 specifically near I-35 will have a southerly wind with highs warming into the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Easter Sunday: Rain showers through mid-afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s for the eastern half of the viewing area with upper 50s-low 60s out toward central KS. If you’re traveling to KC, highs will struggle to reach 50° with 40s all day. Winds E 5-10, guests up to 20 mph at times.

Monday will be dry before the next storm system brings another round of rain late Tuesday through Wednesday. This will have a higher probability of heavier rain vs Sunday and a higher chance for lightning and t-storms. Temperatures are expected to warm through the week.

Taking Action:

While differences exist in the models on how heavy the rain will be on Easter, the probability (while not a 0% chance) of t-storms is very low. Most of the rain will be out of the WIBW viewing area by 3pm. With all this being said though, make sure to keep checking the forecast for any changes over the weekend especially if you have outdoor plans.

A few spots may be near the freezing mark Monday morning.

A mid-week storm system will have a better risk for t-storms however the risk for severe weather remains low.



