Flint Hills Discovery Center celebrates 10 years in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten years ago, the Flint Hills Discovery Center opened its doors for the first guests to explore and learn more about the Flint Hills.

More than six hundred thousand visitors have explored the Flint Hills Discovery Center since it opened.

Community members gathered to celebrate the 10-year anniversary with a balloon drop in the atrium, followed with a cake reception before explore the exhibits.

There are exhibits throughout the Flint Hills Discovery Center for all ages, with information on all aspects of the Flint Hills region.

“We’ve got exhibits about every topic imaginable for this region, the plants, the animals, the people, the human culture and especially wildfires. When people move to this or if they’re not familiar with it they’re surprised at the amount of fire and smoke that we have in our region.” Flint Hills Discovery Center Assistant Director, Stephen Bridenstine says.

The Kidscape exhibit area is under remodel, to make updates and offer more interactive elements and incorporate permanent enclosures for the live animal exhibits. Kidscape will have a grand reopening on Friday May 27th.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 12pm to 5pm.

