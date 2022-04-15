Father who left daughter paralyzed after drunk driving crash sentenced to 22 years in prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The father who paralyzed his daughter and injured his son in a Father’s Day drunk driving crash has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday, April 15, in Shawnee Co. District Court to 262 months in prison for the Father’s Day crash.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has said deputies responded June 20, 2021, to the 5100 block of SW Burlingame Rd. They say a car went off the road, hit a culvert, and stopped upside-down.
Landis was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Authorities say deputies had to restrain Landis because of his erratic behavior at the scene. Landis’ children, then 5 and 6, were in the backseat of the vehicle and were wearing seatbelts - but were not in proper booster seats.
Landis’ son, Zackory, suffered minor injuries, while his daughter, Zoey, was life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital for spinal surgery and was left paralyzed.
Landis pleaded guilty in January to all charges against him:
- Aggravated Battery While Driving Under the Influence - Level 5 Felony
- Aggravated Battery While Driving Under the Influence - Level 8 Felony
- 2 counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child - Level 9 Felonies
- Attempted Battery Against a Law Enforcement Officer - Class B Misdemeanor
- Driving While Suspended 3rd or Subsequent - Class A Misdemeanor
- Child Restraint Violation
Nearly a year after the crash Zoey is still left with medical issues due to the crash and will likely never walk again.
