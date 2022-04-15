Advertisement

Emergency crews sent to crash scene along I-70 in west Topeka

Emergency crews on Friday morning were sent again to the scene of a crash that occurred about...
Emergency crews on Friday morning were sent again to the scene of a crash that occurred about eight hours earlier on S.W. Interstate 70 in west Topeka near the Fairlawn Road exit, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews on Friday morning were sent again to the scene of a crash that occurred about eight hours earlier on Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The initial crash was reported at 1:58 a.m. Friday along eastbound I-70 near the S.W. Fairlawn Road exit.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported in the crash, which was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A dark-blue GMC sport utility vehicle with heavy front-end damage remained parked in the area as of mid-morning Friday.

The vehicle, which appeared to have airbag deployment, was parked in an area between the right eastbound lane of I-70 and the exit ramp to S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Crews were sent again to the scene around 9:38 a.m. Friday. However, after determining the GMC was involved in the crash from earlier Friday morning, they quickly cleared the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas kids eligible for lifetime hunting & fishing licenses
Crews battled a large house fire Thursday morning at 3421 S.W. Briarwood Lane in southwest...
Fire causes substantial damage Thursday morning to southwest Topeka home
A fatality crash occurred Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 in Coffey County, about four miles...
Melvern man dies in Wednesday evening crash on I-35 near Lebo
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion near Haven

Latest News

FILE
Advanced practice registered nurses to soon practice independently in Kansas
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
81-year-old jailed for 2nd degree murder nearly a year after crash that killed one
Eric Wymore
New details released in case of man accused in fatal shooting of Topeka mother
Barry Feaker will be honored for his 36 years of service as executive director of the Topeka...
Barry Feaker to be honored for 36 years of service at Topeka Rescue Mission