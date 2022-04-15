Emergency crews sent to crash scene along I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews on Friday morning were sent again to the scene of a crash that occurred about eight hours earlier on Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The initial crash was reported at 1:58 a.m. Friday along eastbound I-70 near the S.W. Fairlawn Road exit.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported in the crash, which was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A dark-blue GMC sport utility vehicle with heavy front-end damage remained parked in the area as of mid-morning Friday.

The vehicle, which appeared to have airbag deployment, was parked in an area between the right eastbound lane of I-70 and the exit ramp to S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Crews were sent again to the scene around 9:38 a.m. Friday. However, after determining the GMC was involved in the crash from earlier Friday morning, they quickly cleared the scene.

