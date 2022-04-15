Crews make quick work of trash fire Friday morning in south Topeka park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a trash fire Friday morning in a south Topeka park.

The blaze was reported around 8 a.m. in Country Club Park, located in the 2500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

A neighbor called in the fire, which was coming from a public grill on the northeast side of the park.

Flames were shooting several feet into the air.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that someone appeared to have been burning trash in the grill.

Crews were able to bring the blaze under control by using a portable fire extinguisher.

No damage was reported, and firefighters cleared the scene around 8:20 a.m.

