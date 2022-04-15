Construction of Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to begin as it inches closer to $15 million goal

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Lockheed Martin, FedEx and Garmin have teamed up to jump-start a capital campaign for the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum which will be located in Atchison.

On Thursday, April 14, the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum announced exhibit construction and fabrication will begin as its capital campaign gains momentum toward the $15 million goal with support from FedEx, Garmin, Lockheed Martin and more.

Located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport on K-59 in Atchison - the birthplace of the aviatrix, the museum said it will blend STEM education and historical storytelling to honor Earhart’s pioneering legacy while inspiring the next generation of aviation and aerospace pioneers in the pursuit of flight.

“Our vision to celebrate Amelia Earhart’s world-renowned legacy to defy the odds and pursue her dreams is coming to life,” Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum said. “We’re grateful for the generous support we continue to receive as we build this state-of-the-art museum in Amelia’s hometown in Atchison, Kan. — where her dreams began and will continue to encourage future generations to imagine their own possibilities.”

The Museum noted that its centerpiece is Muriel - the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E, named after Earhart’s younger sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey. The plane is identical to the one Earhart flew on her final flight around the world.

Surrounding Muriel, the Museum said there will be 13 exhibits that will take visitors on an engaging and educational journey through Amelia’s life, from growing up in Atchison to the height of her worldwide fame.

The Museum has partnered with award-winning Kansas-based experience design firm Dimensional Innovations to build and install a blend of STEM exhibits and immersive activations with historical storytelling to transcend the typical museum experience.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to help tell the incredible story of Amelia and her impact on aviation,” said Tucker Trotter, CEO, of Dimensional Innovations. “Each experience will immerse museum-goers by exemplifying Amelia’s adventurous spirit and showcasing the many generations she positively influenced.”

The Museum noted that each exhibit has been carefully outfitted to meet National Curriculum Standards, Kansas Curriculum Content Standards, and Missouri Standards of Learning. It said teacher guides will provide resources for traditional classrooms as well as virtual homeschooled classes.

Once the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is completed, it said it will apply to become an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

The Museum said with the support of its three sponsors, it has already raised $10 million of its $15 million goal, which is what the total cost of the project is estimated. Supporters of the museum include:

Cloud L. & Sara Jane Cray Family Foundation

Courtney S. Turner Trust

The Donn Lux Family

FedEx Corporation

Garmin

Laidacker and Karen Seaberg Family Foundation

Lockheed Martin

The Sunderland Foundation

The Museum noted that major support opportunities are still available, which include exhibit sponsorship, branding and naming rights.

For more information about the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.