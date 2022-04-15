The City of Topeka is seeing an increase in illegal dumping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“We’ve seen a lot of mattresses, a lot of couches, we find tires in ditches both within the city and also in the rural areas as well,” said Bill Sutton.

The City of Topeka says they have an idea of why you’re seeing more trash around Shawnee County.

“We believe the increase of high volume of illegal dumping is due to many factors, one being the increase of our homeless neighbors and the costs of dumping fees and other unidentifiable factors,” said Monique Glaude.

Bill Sutton with Shawnee County solid waste says, the trash being found is hazardous to the community and the workers who clean it up.

“We don’t know what’s in it, there could be hazardous waste whether its needles or household hazardous items, so if we find a container of liquid out there or some type of solid, we have to treat that as hazardous waste because we don’t know what that is,” said Sutton.

“So, this proposes a health risk to both persons and also the environment should it leak into our waterways or groundwater.”

Sutton says people should take advantage of the resources available --

“Their first outlet is their provider, whether it’s us or another private company, contact them and see what they can get rid of, if it is household hazard waste. Obviously our site there on northeast 6th street will accept all household items as long as electronic waste. If it’s bulky items, pretty much any refuge company in the county will offer a bulky item pick up of some type,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.