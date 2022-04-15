Advertisement

3 Cowley County deputies shot, injured N. of Winfield, suspect dead

By KWCH Staff, Hailey Auglair and Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The three Cowley County law enforcement deputies who were injured during a shooting north of Winfield have been upgraded to good condition.

According to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti, the incident began when officers where responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

While responding to the call, shots were exchanged. Three deputies were shot and taken to the hospital.

The lone-person in the vehicle, a woman, was killed.

Agencies responding to the scene include: Kansas Highway Patrol, Winfield Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office.

“There’s a lot going on in a small amount of time,” said Falletti. He added, the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be leading this investigation.

Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that the suspect involved is dead. Wesley hospital is currently receiving patients from the incident.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti confirms 3 law enforcement officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting incident. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is on its way to the scene.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the Cowley County Sheriff’s is involved with this incident. It happened near 122nd street just west of US 77.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to gather more information.

