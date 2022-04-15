Advertisement

Barry Feaker to be honored for 36 years of service at Topeka Rescue Mission

Barry Feaker will be honored for his 36 years of service as executive director of the Topeka...
Barry Feaker will be honored for his 36 years of service as executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission during a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th Ave.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Barry Feaker will be honored next week for his more than three decades of service as executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission.

A reception in Feaker’s honor will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th Ave.

A short program is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m., including remarks from Feaker and the commissioning of La Manda Broyles, the new executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Feaker, a Topeka native, recently concluded his 36th year as executive director at the Mission. He announced in February that he would be leaving his position as the Mission’s executive director.

Feaker will continue to work as a strategic adviser at the Mission, which has grown to include a variety of ministries in the Topeka community in his years of leadership.

Broyles joined the Topeka Rescue Mission staff in June 2021 as senior director of ministry operations. Before that, she was a principal in the Topeka Public Schools and served on the Topeka Rescue Mission board of directors.

Refreshments will be provided by Chef Sean Hall and his culinary team, organizers said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

