Advanced practice registered nurses to soon practice independently in Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advanced practice registered nurses will soon be able to practice independently in the State of Kansas with the Governor’s signature freshly inked on a new bill.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, April 15, she signed Senate Substitute for House Bill 2279, which will expand access to health care in the Sunflower State through the removal of barriers. She said the bill will allow advanced practice registered nurses to practice independently.

“Kansas, like so many other states, is experiencing a health care shortage – especially in rural parts of the state,” Gov. Kelly said. “This will improve the availability of high-quality health care by empowering APRNs to reduce local and regional care gaps.”

Kelly noted that Senate Sub. for HB 2279 requires an APRN to maintain malpractice insurance and national certification for initial licensure as an APRN. She said it also requires these medical professionals to comply with federal Drug Enforcement Administration requirements regarding controlled substances in order to prescribe controlled substances.

“This bill will increase access to care for all Kansans, many of whom rely on safe and expert APRN care today,” Amy Siple, APRN, president of Kansas Advanced Practice Nurses Association, said. We applaud Governor Kelly and the Kansas legislature for taking this step towards greater access, quality outcomes, and reduced regulatory barriers. As the 26th state to remove these barriers for APRNs, Kansas demonstrates a commitment to improving the health of its citizens.”

The bill was introduced in the House on Feb. 9 at the request of Representative Emil Bergquist (R-Park City) on behalf of the American Physical Therapy Association. It was referred to the Committee on Health and Human Services, which was the original sponsor of the bill. It was amended and passed with a 122-2 vote in the House on March 3.

The Senate received the bill two days later and referred it to the Committee on Public Health and Welfare, which is the current sponsor of the bill. The bill was passed in the Senate with a 30-7 vote and sent back to the House with amendments.

With the new amendments, the House passed the bill with an 80-34 final vote.

Now with the Governor’s approval, the bill awaits printing by the Secretary of State to become official law, which will most likely happen on July 1.

