81-year-old jailed for 2nd degree murder nearly a year after crash that killed one

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a year after a crash killed 38-year-old Adam Samuelson on Highway 77, the 81-year-old man allegedly responsible has been booked into jail for murder.

On Thursday, April 14, the Riley County Police Department says Russell Peterson, 81, of Randolph, was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail for Second Degree murder - unintentional but reckless.

On July 25, 2021, the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates Peterson was driving a semi-truck eastbound on Green Randolph Rd when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit Samuelson, also of Randolph, as he was headed northbound.

The log notes that the crash killed Samuelson, while Peterson walked away without a scratch. It also said the impact sent both vehicles through the intersection and into a ditch.

Peterson was released after payment of a $100,000 cash bond.

