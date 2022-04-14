Wednesday’s Child - Madison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Wednesday’s Child is 13-year-old Madison.

She spent a popping day at Cashmere Popcorn, where she discussed her short and long-term goals with Lori Hutchinson. The pair also went over the kind of forever family Madison hopes to join.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

