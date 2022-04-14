Advertisement

Washburn Tech welcomes recruits on tech signing day

Washburn Tech held the event.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech welcomed future recruits with an official signing day.

Thursday, April 14, is “National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day,” so to commemorate the addition of Washburn Tech’s latest recruiting class, every student signed a letter of intent to attend.

According to Washburn Tech, the national event is supposed to be similar to the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play a college sport. The event is a way to honor the new students joining the technical field.

“Companies throughout the region heavily recruit our students. They count on the training we provide through our curriculum, instructors, and their advisory committees,” said Dr. Mike Strohschein, interim dean, Washburn Tech. “By signing our incoming students to letters of intent, we’re committing to an industry where a skilled worker pipeline is in place. We also are committing to these recruits that we will prepare them for a great career.”

In addition to the student signings, Senator Brenda Dietrich addressed the students, and multiple business and industry leaders congratulated the new recruits in their endeavors.

The event was held in person and was on Washburn Tech’s Facebook and YouTube channel.

Washburn Tech said the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) is sponsoring the event for more than 40 technical institutions across the nation, planning to host a ceremony tied by a live, nationwide simulcast.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
Police identify student dead in Northeast Middle School stabbing as 14-year-old boy
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed
Lora Westling will become the 6th Women's Basketball coach at Washburn University starting...
Washburn hires former school legend as new Ichabod Head Coach

Latest News

Nobody was seriously injured following a two vehicle accident at SE 53rd and Berryton Rd.
Nobody seriously injured in crash south of Lake Shawnee
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Crews respond to explosion, fire at Haven gas plant
Washburn Tech held the event.
Students sign letter of intent
Man on bike arrested
Man tires to outrun police on bicycle