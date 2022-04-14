Washburn Tech welcomes recruits on tech signing day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech welcomed future recruits with an official signing day.

Thursday, April 14, is “National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day,” so to commemorate the addition of Washburn Tech’s latest recruiting class, every student signed a letter of intent to attend.

According to Washburn Tech, the national event is supposed to be similar to the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play a college sport. The event is a way to honor the new students joining the technical field.

“Companies throughout the region heavily recruit our students. They count on the training we provide through our curriculum, instructors, and their advisory committees,” said Dr. Mike Strohschein, interim dean, Washburn Tech. “By signing our incoming students to letters of intent, we’re committing to an industry where a skilled worker pipeline is in place. We also are committing to these recruits that we will prepare them for a great career.”

In addition to the student signings, Senator Brenda Dietrich addressed the students, and multiple business and industry leaders congratulated the new recruits in their endeavors.

The event was held in person and was on Washburn Tech’s Facebook and YouTube channel.

Washburn Tech said the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) is sponsoring the event for more than 40 technical institutions across the nation, planning to host a ceremony tied by a live, nationwide simulcast.

