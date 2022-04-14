Advertisement

Valeo to offer assistance disposing of unused medications

(Wendell Franks | storyblock)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo wants to help you get rid of your expired and unused medications.

The clinic will have a booth set up Friday at the Topeka-Shawnee Co. Library, where they’ll hand out packets to help people safely dispose of their medications. You can stop by between 10-2 p.m.

Also, area law enforcement will host drop sites next weekend for National Drug Take Back Day. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office will have sites at the Soldier and Mission Township Fire Departments. Keep an eye on WIBW.com for more details on other locations.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
Police identify student dead in Northeast Middle School stabbing as 14-year-old boy
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed
Lora Westling will become the 6th Women's Basketball coach at Washburn University starting...
Washburn hires former school legend as new Ichabod Head Coach

Latest News

Fair weather allowed the Greater Topeka Partnership to hit the golf course Thursday.
GTP welcomes members to annual golf tournament
The governor has signed a property tax bill that passed through the legislature with...
Tax exemption/reduction bundle signed into law
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is joining a federal complaint against the removal of a border...
Kansas joins federal challenge to removal of pandemic border restriction
The U.S. Department of Justice agreed Wednesday to return all cash seized from an armored car...
Armored car company stopped for hauling legal weed funds across Kansas settles federal suit
Digital e-cycle event is coming to Topeka
Selected devices will only be accepted at this year’s e-cycle event