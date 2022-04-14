Valeo to offer assistance disposing of unused medications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo wants to help you get rid of your expired and unused medications.

The clinic will have a booth set up Friday at the Topeka-Shawnee Co. Library, where they’ll hand out packets to help people safely dispose of their medications. You can stop by between 10-2 p.m.

Also, area law enforcement will host drop sites next weekend for National Drug Take Back Day. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office will have sites at the Soldier and Mission Township Fire Departments. Keep an eye on WIBW.com for more details on other locations.

