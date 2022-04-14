Topeka Police make robbery, drug arrest
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Wednesday after robbing someone.
The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded to a robbery call after 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of SW Mulvane. The suspect was found a few blocks away and taken into custody without incident.
TPD says Justin Ware, 40, was arrested for aggravated robbery, felony obstruction, and meth possession.
