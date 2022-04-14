Advertisement

Topeka Police make robbery, drug arrest

Justin Ware
Justin Ware(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Wednesday after robbing someone.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded to a robbery call after 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of SW Mulvane. The suspect was found a few blocks away and taken into custody without incident.

TPD says Justin Ware, 40, was arrested for aggravated robbery, felony obstruction, and meth possession.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70

Latest News

Mock Fatal Crash shows students the consequences of distracted driving
Mock Fatal Crash shows students the consequences of distracted driving
Mock Fatal Crash shows students the consequences of distracted driving
Hundreds register for Kansas’ first Mental Health Summit
Hundreds register for Kansas’ first Mental Health Summit
Lora Westling
Washburn hires former school legend as new Ichabod Head Coach