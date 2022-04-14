Topeka Police make robbery, drug arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Wednesday after robbing someone.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded to a robbery call after 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of SW Mulvane. The suspect was found a few blocks away and taken into custody without incident.

TPD says Justin Ware, 40, was arrested for aggravated robbery, felony obstruction, and meth possession.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.