Advertisement

Topeka JUMP to hold Nehemiah Action meeting May 9 at Washburn University

The Justice Unity and Ministry Project of Topeka will hold its annual Nehemiah Action meeting...
The Justice Unity and Ministry Project of Topeka will hold its annual Nehemiah Action meeting on Monday, May 9, at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus, near S.W. 19th and Washburn Avenue.(Facebook)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mental health services and affordable housing will be among the main topics of a community meeting next month in the capital city.

The Justice Unity and Ministry Project of Topeka will hold its annual Nehemiah Action meeting on Monday, May 9, at Washburn University’s Lee Arena, near S.W. 19th and Washburn Avenue on the campus of Washburn University.

Topeka’s JUMP organization is composed of 30 local congregations and approximately 16 corporate sponsors.

For more information, visit www.topekajump.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
Police identify student dead in Northeast Middle School stabbing as 14-year-old boy
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
Lora Westling will become the 6th Women's Basketball coach at Washburn University starting...
Washburn hires former school legend as new Ichabod Head Coach
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4428 N.E. Meriden Road,...
Early-morning fire causes estimated $125,000 damage to house northeast of Topeka

Latest News

Crews were battling a large house fire Thursday morning in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood...
Fire crews combat Thur. morning house fire in south-central Topeka
Emergency crews were responding to a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning near S.E. 21st and...
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on Croco Road just east of Topeka
Memorial funds established for children of I-70 shooting victim
Memorial funds established for children of I-70 shooting victim
A fatality crash occurred Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 in Coffey County, about four miles...
Fatality crash reported Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 near Lebo