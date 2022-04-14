Topeka JUMP to hold Nehemiah Action meeting May 9 at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mental health services and affordable housing will be among the main topics of a community meeting next month in the capital city.

The Justice Unity and Ministry Project of Topeka will hold its annual Nehemiah Action meeting on Monday, May 9, at Washburn University’s Lee Arena, near S.W. 19th and Washburn Avenue on the campus of Washburn University.

Topeka’s JUMP organization is composed of 30 local congregations and approximately 16 corporate sponsors.

For more information, visit www.topekajump.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.