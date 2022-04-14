Advertisement

Topeka High girls basketball coach accepts job at Andover

Topeka High girls basketball coach accepts job at Andover
Topeka High girls basketball coach accepts job at Andover(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High head girls basketball coach Hannah Alexander, has accepted the same position at Andover High.

Alexander led T-High to an 88-8 record over the past four years, including four-straight state appearances and 6A runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. The Trojans fell by a single point in the state quarterfinals this year.

Athletics Director Ty Baumgartner says the Trojans will work as quickly as possible to fill the position within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
Police identify student dead in Northeast Middle School stabbing as 14-year-old boy
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed
Lora Westling will become the 6th Women's Basketball coach at Washburn University starting...
Washburn hires former school legend as new Ichabod Head Coach

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wamego’s James DeRouchey
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wamego’s James DeRouchey
Rossville names Topeka West’s McDonnell new boys basketball coach
Rossville names Topeka West’s McDonnell new boys basketball coach
Topeka High wins first-ever softball state championship
Topeka High begins journey to win back-to-back state titles
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine tip of the week: Stretching and flexibility
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine Tip of the Week: Stretching and flexibility