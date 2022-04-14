Topeka High girls basketball coach accepts job at Andover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High head girls basketball coach Hannah Alexander, has accepted the same position at Andover High.

Alexander led T-High to an 88-8 record over the past four years, including four-straight state appearances and 6A runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. The Trojans fell by a single point in the state quarterfinals this year.

Athletics Director Ty Baumgartner says the Trojans will work as quickly as possible to fill the position within the next few weeks.

