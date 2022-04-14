Thursday forecast: Sunny and breezy, extreme fire danger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The good news is we’ll have sunny skies today but the bad news is it will be windy with gusts 30-35 mph and the dry air in place will lead to an extreme fire danger threat. NO outdoor burning.

A frontal boundary will start to move in tonight and affect temperatures tonight and tomorrow where temperatures may be 10° cooler near the Nebraska border vs areas near I-35. Obviously depending where the front is and how much cloud cover there is will depend on temperatures.

The next chance for rain will be late Saturday night into Sunday. There still remains differences in how heavy the rain will be and how long it will last. One of the models is also indicating a low chance for a rain/snow mix in the morning near the Nebraska border. Regardless of if it rains or not on Easter Sunday, it is expected to be mostly cloudy (late day sun possible) and cool. The good news is, the winds won’t be as strong as Saturday. A few spots with gusts up to 20 mph otherwise most areas will be near 10 mph.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 43 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds W 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s from north to south. Winds S/NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds late. Highs in the mid-upper 50s near the Nebraska border with highs near 70° near I-35. Winds E/NE 5-15 mph.

There may be a few spots that are near or below the freezing mark Friday night so make sure to stay updated on the forecast with respect to any warnings or advisories.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend despite more of a breeze (gusts around 25 mph) however there will be more sun than Sunday and it will be dry.

Where there remains some minor differences in the models for next week’s weather pattern there will gradually be a warm-up to end the week with a mid-week storm system. While an isolated t-storm may develop on Easter Sunday, there will be a better chance for t-storms with next week’s storm system. At this time the risk for severe weather looks low.

Taking Action:

Extreme fire danger threat for all of northeast KS. No outdoor burning as any fires that develop will be difficult to control.

A few spots may be near or cooler than the freezing mark Saturday morning (won’t be as widespread as this morning). Tuesday morning will also be a time to monitor for some areas to get near the freezing mark.

Rain does look likely on Easter Sunday for several areas, the question remains how heavy it will be and how long will it last. Check back for updates.



