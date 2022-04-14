Tax exemption/reduction bundle signed into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The governor has signed a property tax bill that passed through the legislature with overwhelming support.

Among several tax-related provisions included in the legislation, House Bill 2239 increases the residential property tax exemption; provides additional tax exemptions for disabled veterans; and provides certain tax credits for teachers and aviation graduates.

“We have the opportunity to help Kansans who are feeling the impact of pandemic-induced inflation. With the largest budget surplus in decades, we can do both – provide property tax relief and finally eliminate the state sales tax on food,” Gov. Laura Kelly said.

The bill also eliminates the sales tax on supplies needed to repair farm fencing destroyed by storms and other disasters, an especially important measure in light of the recent wildfires across the state.

The bill passed unanimously through the Senate and received over a hundred votes in the House.

