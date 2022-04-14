Skylar Thompson to host event for K-State cancer research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson is partnering with a Manhattan bar to raise money for cancer research.

Goolsby’s (1212 Bluemont Ave., Ste. 130) will host “A Night With Skylar Thompson” Saturday, April 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Proceeds will be donated to the Thompson Family Cancer Research Fund, which supports the university’s Johnson Cancer Research Center.

Tickets are $65 and include two drinks, Cox Bros. BBQ buffet, live music, silent auction and entertainment. Guests can also meet Thompson. You can register here.

Thompson and his family established the cancer research fund last fall in memory of his mother, Teresa Lynn Thompson, and grandfather, John Walter Thompson. His mother died of breast cancer when he was six, and his grandfather died of pancreatic cancer seven months later.

“They were two of the most influential and meaningful people in my life, and I had a really hard time wrapping my mind around that loss,” Thompson said. “To be able to support a cancer research center at my university is very special to me.”

Donations to the Thompson Family Cancer Research Fund can be made here.

