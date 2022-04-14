Services set for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70 Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services are set for the woman shot and killed while driving along I-70 in Dickinson Co. on Sunday.

According to an obituary, visitation for Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, will be Monday, April 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held the following day, April 19th at 1 p.m. at the same location.

A private family inurnment will take place at Topeka Cemetery following cremation. The obituary says Baum will be laid to rest with her mother.

Baum was shot while driving along I-70 near Solomon in Dickinson Co. Authorities say she showed up at a Dollar General store with a single gunshot wound, and people there called police. She was taken to a Salina hospital, where she passed away.

Eric Wymore, 48, was arrested and booked into the Dickinson Co. Detention Center for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Eric Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Colorado. (Dickinson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Baum’s family says she was the mother of an 8-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. Donations to assist with their future education care may be sent to the Samantha Baum Memorial Fund, in care of CoreFirst Bank & Trust, 3035 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, Kan. 66611, or donate via a GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.