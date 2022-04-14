Advertisement

Selected devices will only be accepted at this year’s e-cycle event

Digital e-cycle event is coming to Topeka
By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The City of Topeka and PC’s For People partnered up for a free digital e-cycle event.

“Our main goal is to connect as many individuals to affordable internet access and computers as possible,” said Britney DeWitte, PC’s For People.

This year’s event only will accept four types of devices: laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets-- there’s a reason for this.

“With COVID, we saw a massive increase in need of computer access, we like to think of technology as the bridge of opportunity and access. That’s job employment, resources and community resources, we know specifically low income individuals are left out of the conversation,” she said.

PC’s For People says these computers can help kids get back on track in school, learn to job search and gain jobs skills.

“We can take them to the next steps of navigating Microsoft Office and different programming. When you apply for a job, or just even connecting with family, you just have confidence utilizing the resources you have at hand.”

Once collected, PC’s For People will reset and repair devices, then give them to Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging, which will take applications from people interested in getting one.

“Once they arrive, we will do a refurbish, which takes about a week and then from there, we have set aside computers for the City of Topeka especially desktops, we will provide around 2,000 desk tops.”

The event will take place from 8: a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 16th and Stormont Vail Events Center.

