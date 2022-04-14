Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wamego’s James DeRouchey

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Wamego’s James DeRouchey.

DeRouchey takes the field for the Red Raiders’ football and baseball teams, and hits the court for their basketball team.

Outside of his busy sports schedule, he keeps up a 4.04 GPA and takes part in FFA, 4H, FBLA, National Honor Society, Peer Chamber and Accelerated Education Club.

After high school, he plans to major in agricultural business and minor in animal science at Kansas State.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Wabaunsee Co., Kan.
Wabaunsee Co. says wildfires currently contained
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Family remembers mother of 2, killed in Salina along I-70

Latest News

Rossville names Topeka West’s McDonnell new boys basketball coach
Rossville names Topeka West’s McDonnell new boys basketball coach
Topeka High wins first-ever softball state championship
Topeka High begins journey to win back-to-back state titles
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine tip of the week: Stretching and flexibility
TUKHS St. Francis Sports Medicine Tip of the Week: Stretching and flexibility
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Karli Gilliland
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Karli Gilliland