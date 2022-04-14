Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wamego’s James DeRouchey

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Wamego’s James DeRouchey.

DeRouchey takes the field for the Red Raiders’ football and baseball teams, and hits the court for their basketball team.

Outside of his busy sports schedule, he keeps up a 4.04 GPA and takes part in FFA, 4H, FBLA, National Honor Society, Peer Chamber and Accelerated Education Club.

After high school, he plans to major in agricultural business and minor in animal science at Kansas State.

