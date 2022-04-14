Advertisement

Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say

Apr. 14, 2022
(Gray News) - The Republican National Committee voted Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

This is according to media reports that cited a statement from Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who called the debates group biased.

“Today the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” the news release said.

“To be clear, we are not walking away from debates. We are walking away from the CPD.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates was slammed by the RNC for debate timing and what the RNC said was an appearance of partisanship.

Among the issues, the news release criticized “waiting until 26 states had begun early voting before hosting the first presidential debate in 2020″ and “making unilateral changes to previously agreed upon debate formats and conditions, in some cases without even notifying the candidates.”

They also said a moderator at a debate had once worked for Joe Biden.

