Nobody seriously injured in crash south of Lake Shawnee

Nobody was seriously injured following a two vehicle accident at SE 53rd and Berryton Rd.
Nobody was seriously injured following a two vehicle accident at SE 53rd and Berryton Rd.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was seriously injured in a crash just south of Lake Shawnee Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at SE 53rd St. and SE Berryton Rd. at 1:09 p.m.

Officials on scene say a Jeep had stopped at the stop sign along 53rd St. when it failed to yield to an oncoming Ford minivan traveling on Berryton Rd.

The crash left the Jeep on its side in the nearby ditch.

Deputies from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says all involved in the accident refused treatment at the scene.

