Mock fatal crash shows students the consequences of distracted driving

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Wabaunsee High School got an up-close look at the consequences of distracted driving on Wednesday.

Students acted as victims in a Mock Fatal Crash, designed to get them thinking about the consequences of distracted driving.

“It was kind of chilling, I know it was fake obviously, but it still…I mean, she acted it out good, I was still walking, showing up when she was screaming and it was pretty uh, it kinda makes you realize how sad and dangerous these things really are.” Wabaunsee High School sophomore, Zach Frank says.

The Mock Crash portrayed students returning to Alma in the early morning hours – the driver was accused of texting, and consuming alcohol.

“One of my best friends was in the car and so knowing that she was in there and they were taking so long to get there. I was like, she, if this was real, she could be dying, and you guys are not here.” Wabaunsee High School freshman, Payton Wurtz says.

The exercise hit close to home for one student, who lost a friend in a crash.

“He just got on the wrong side of a drunk driver hitting…hitting him. He…I was there long enough to talk to him and tell him that he was gonna be ok and gonna be in a better place.” Wabaunsee High School senior, CJ Glotzbach says.

In Wednesday’s scenario, one passenger died, while two others and the driver were injured.

“It was definitely kind of like shocking and sad, cause a lot of those people were also my friends so it’s like, if that was real it would be really hard and tough to do.” Wabaunsee High School senior Mayah Mumpower says.

“I hope they’ll start realizing just like to make better decisions and use their heads more.” Wabaunsee High School junior, Danielle Murphy says.

From the wreck scene, students headed to the Wabaunsee County Courthouse - for a mock trial, and question and answer session.

“I hope…hope this memory lasts, a lot of things we do have shock value for just a few minutes, I’m hoping in the format we used and the teaching style that we used, that it’s something that lasts for them. I hope it creates dialogue at home tonight.” Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff and School Resource Officer, Steve Bundy says.

Several agencies took part in Wednesday’s exercise- including the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B, Wabaunsee County Fire Department, City of Alma employees, Wabaunsee County Judge Angela Anderson, the Wabaunsee County Attorney and Campanella-Stewart Funeral Home.

It was organized in memory of former Alma City Marshal, Mark Falk, who planned previous exercises for students.

