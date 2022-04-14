Memorial funds established for children of I-70 shooting victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial funds are set up to assist the children of a Topeka woman who died earlier this week.

Samantha Baum, 27, was shot while driving along I-70 near Solomon in Dickinson Co. Authorities say she showed up at a Dollar General store with a single gunshot wound, and people there called police. She was taken to a Salina hospital, where she passed away.

Eric Wymore, 48, was arrested and booked into the Dickinson Co. Detention Center for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident. Authorities stated his address as Beulah, Col., however corrections department records show he has connections to Shawnee Co.

Baum’s family says she was the mother of an 8-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. Donations to assist with their future education care may be sent to the Samantha Baum Memorial Fund, in care of CoreFirst Bank & Trust, 3035 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, Kan. 66611.

There also is a GoFundMe account established. You can find it by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.