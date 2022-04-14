Advertisement

Man with warrant attempts to flee police on bicycle

As Eric Ives reports from Facebook Live, a man is in custody following an attempt to outrun police on a bicycle.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police say a man who tried to outrun them on a bicycle is now in custody.

Topeka Police tell 13 NEWS the man was riding his bicycle around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when he failed to use a hand signal to make a turn and for turning into oncoming traffic.

The officer attempted to pull the man over for those infractions and they say he pedaled away.

Officers finally caught up with him near 17th and SW Topeka Blvd, behind Performance Tire & Wheel where he was taken into custody.

Prior to being transported to jail, the man was checked out by AMR. Police say he wasn’t seriously injured, just winded from the pursuit and from resisting arrest.

Officials say the man had an outstanding warrant. His name or details pertaining to the warrant were not immediately available. Police also said the pursuit started a “few blocks” away from the location he was captured.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
Police identify student dead in Northeast Middle School stabbing as 14-year-old boy
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
Lora Westling will become the 6th Women's Basketball coach at Washburn University starting...
Washburn hires former school legend as new Ichabod Head Coach
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4428 N.E. Meriden Road,...
Early-morning fire causes estimated $125,000 damage to house northeast of Topeka

Latest News

Washburn Tech held the event.
Students sign letter of intent
Man on bike arrested
Man tires to outrun police on bicycle
Funeral services are set for the woman shot and killed while driving along I-70 in Dickinson...
Services set for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70 Sunday
(File)
Kansas kids eligible for lifetime hunting & fishing licenses