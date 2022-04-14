Advertisement

Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed

Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract not renewed, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime teacher at Atchison High School has been suspended and her contract not renewed, according to KAIR Radio.

The action regarding teacher Monica Beien was taken at Monday night’s Atchison Unified School District 409 board of education meeting.

According to KAIR, violations of school district policies were being cited as reasons not to renew Beien’s contract.

The USD 409 board of education’s decision not to renew Beien’s contract for next school year was included in a resolution at Monday’s meeting.

KAIR said Beien, who began working for the school district in August 2003, is currently on suspension with pay.

Beien, who also has served as a coach in the district, has an opportunity to a hearing to appeal the board’s decision.

For more information, visit https://www.mscnews.net.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

