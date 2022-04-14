Advertisement

Kansas man convicted for molesting two children under age 10

Jared Bybee pleaded no contest April 13, 2022 to two counts of agg. criminal sodomy.
Jared Bybee pleaded no contest April 13, 2022 to two counts of agg. criminal sodomy.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Parsons man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for molesting two young children.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office announced Thursday that Jared W. Bybee, 37, of Parsons pleaded no contest Wednesday in Labette Co. District Court to two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Under Kansas’ Jessica’s Law, Bybee faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison. He will have to serve a minimum of 25 years for each count before becoming eligible for parole.

According to the AG’s office, the crimes Bybee committed happened between 2013 and 2016 and involved children under the age of 10.

Sentencing is set for September, 23, 2022.

Bybee was arrested July 16, 2016.

