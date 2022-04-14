Advertisement

Kansas joins federal challenge to removal of pandemic border restriction

The CDC announced Title 42 will end on May 23. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, KCAL, KCBS, KCAL/KCBS)
The CDC announced Title 42 will end on May 23. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, KCAL, KCBS, KCAL/KCBS)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is joining a federal complaint against the removal of a border restriction rule.

The CDC announced at the beginning of April that it would lift Title 42, a rule allowing border officials to use the pandemic as a reason to turn away migrants at the border. Schmidt and attorneys general from 19 other states are asking for an injunction on lifting the policy, challenging that the president has not allowed for comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD Officers closed off an area in the 2200 block of SW Morningside Rd.
One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022.
Police identify student dead in Northeast Middle School stabbing as 14-year-old boy
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed
Lora Westling will become the 6th Women's Basketball coach at Washburn University starting...
Washburn hires former school legend as new Ichabod Head Coach

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson to host event for K-State cancer research
Live at Five
Rain chance on Easter Sunday
Rain chance on Easter Sunday
Local companies and organizations joined them for the annual GTP Members’ Championship golf...
GTP welcomes members to annual golf tournament