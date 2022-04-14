Kansas joins federal challenge to removal of pandemic border restriction
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is joining a federal complaint against the removal of a border restriction rule.
The CDC announced at the beginning of April that it would lift Title 42, a rule allowing border officials to use the pandemic as a reason to turn away migrants at the border. Schmidt and attorneys general from 19 other states are asking for an injunction on lifting the policy, challenging that the president has not allowed for comment on the matter.
