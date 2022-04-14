Advertisement

GTP welcomes members to annual golf tournament

Local companies and organizations joined them for the annual GTP Members' Championship golf...
Local companies and organizations joined them for the annual GTP Members’ Championship golf tournament.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fair weather allowed the Greater Topeka Partnership to hit the golf course Thursday.

Local companies and organizations joined them for the annual GTP Members’ Championship golf tournament. GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik says it’s important to celebrate their successes, but that doesn’t mean their work is over.

“Every single thing we’re working on at the partnership somehow some way ties back to creating economic prosperity for the citizens of our region and our entire region,” Pivarnik said.

Pivarnik says the Greater Topeka Partnership will never stop working to make the community better.

