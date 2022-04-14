Fire crews combat Thur. morning house fire in south-central Topeka
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are battling a large house fire Thursday morning in southwest Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 9:20 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood Lane.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.
Initial reports were that the back of the home was fully involved.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.