Fire crews combat Thur. morning house fire in south-central Topeka

Crews were battling a large house fire Thursday morning in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood...
Crews were battling a large house fire Thursday morning in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood Lane in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are battling a large house fire Thursday morning in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 9:20 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood Lane.

Fire on SW Briarwood

Posted by Topeka Fire Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Initial reports were that the back of the home was fully involved.

House fire in southwest Topeka

Posted by WIBW on Thursday, April 14, 2022

This is a developing story.

