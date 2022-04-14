Fire crews combat Thur. morning house fire in south-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are battling a large house fire Thursday morning in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 9:20 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood Lane.

Fire on SW Briarwood Posted by Topeka Fire Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Initial reports were that the back of the home was fully involved.

House fire in southwest Topeka Posted by WIBW on Thursday, April 14, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.